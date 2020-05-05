Coalition scrambles to help businesses through the crisis

NAVAJO COUNTY — A three-county scramble has helped 90 businesses seek $18.5 million in federal loans and grants to cope with COVID-19, the Navajo County Board of Supervisors learned on Tuesday.
The coalition with representatives from the governments and businesses throughout Northern Arizona has worked to help small businesses in the region apply for loans and grants to survive the long shutdown and rising unemployment, said Paul Watson, the county’s economic development director.
The group set up an email and social media network with some 8,000 participants mostly focused on helping businesses cope with the bewildering hurdles they must clear to qualify for payroll protection loans from the federal Small Business Administration.
So far businesses working with the group have received $1 million through the program, said Watson – with another $17.5 million in the pipeline.
Participants included Gila, Apache and Navajo County, most of the towns in the three counties, the Small Business Administration, the Navajo Nation and Northland Pioneer College’s small business development program, as well as many business owners.
The money for small businesses in the CARES Act ran out within a week and most businesses that applied still haven’t received funding. The money was intended to cover roughly two months of payroll and fixed costs for businesses suffering shutdowns or other impacts from the pandemic.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act included about $367 billion for small businesses, but nearly $1 trillion in subsidies and loans for larger corporations. Even so, many larger corporations had the clout and organization to also claim a share of the small business money – including national chains with multiple branches, each with fewer than 500 workers. Lobbyists for corporations had a hand in drafting the legislation, which helped them get to the head of the line.
The business coalition formed by the three counties was intended to help small businesses navigate the bureaucratic maze. The group formed before Congress adopted the CARES Act and has been sending out emails and social media blasts on how to apply and navigate the system two or three times a week.
This week, the Small Business Administration (SBA) began taking applications for an additional $310 billion in forgivable small businesses loans. The money will cover some two months of salaries and fixed costs. Businesses won’t have to repay the loan if they either don’t lay anyone off or quickly rehire furloughed workers when states lift shutdown orders. Unfortunately, the delay in actually getting the funds to small businesses forced many to resort to layoffs – which means they might have to repay the money. Even so, they would have two years to repay the loan at an interest rate of less than 1 percent. Some loans in the package also have a $10,000 cash advance the business doesn’t have to pay back.
The SBA website immediately crashed this week under the press of new and renewed applications.
The most recent $484 billion relief package also included $75 billion for hospitals and healthcare providers. Many hospitals in Arizona have resorted to furloughs due to the state-mandated cancellation of elective surgeries in order to make way for a flood of COVID-19 patients that never materialized, thanks to social distancing. The state health services website indicated this week that only about 75 percent of the state’s ICU beds and 30 percent of the hospital ventilators are in use. Some 700 to 800 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. The state relaxed the ban on elective surgeries this week, seeking to ease the financial impact on hospitals.
The add-on to the CARES Act relief also included $25 billion for testing programs, which health care experts say hold the key to safely restarting the economy.
Bryan Layton, Assistant Navajo County Manager, said the team members have managed “significant exposure on social media, in particular Facebook. We’ve been able to reach a significant number of our businesses.”
He noted that at one point the governor’s office contacted the group, seeking feedback from business owners about a phased reopening of the economy and the implications for social distancing.
“We had a very short fuse to do that – about 24 hours – but we put together a quick survey. Within 24 hours we had 200 responses and we were able to put those together and send those back for our businesses to be able to be heard when the governor is looking at reopening the economy.”
Watson noted that he hopes the coalition will continue to work together after the pandemic recedes to help businesses and foster economic development.
“Going forward, we are already in discussions as to how we assist our businesses in the new norm. Sometimes it’s difficult to know who is open and who is not. We’ve had some discussions about some kind of banner, so people will know who’s open. We’re having discussions about programs throughout the summer to tell people ‘please shop local’ and support those local businesses, so they can get back to normal,” Watson said.
Navajo County Supervisors Board Chairman Jason Whiting said “We’re really pleased there’s a unified voice for small businesses. So we’re moving in the right direction. Some of these businesses have been here for years and some for weeks and they’re all important to us. We don’t want to lose any of those businesses.”
