There will be a community coat giveaway at St. Mary Of The Angels, 1915 South Penrod Lane in Pinetop, October 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Stay warm this Winter, by receiving a warm coat or a jacket, boots, scarves, mittens, warm gloves, boots, bennies. For adults and children.
If you would like to donate some of these items to help those who don't have warm jackets, gloves etc. contact, 928-369-8455
