PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Community Kitchen received the green light on Jan. 12 from the Blue Ridge Unified School District (BRUSD) to move forward with their plans to turn the former Love Kitchen into The Community Kitchen.
In just a little over a month, funds are coming in from the community, confirming that the Mountain is adamant about feeding its people.
The Love Kitchen, which fed the hungry for 35 years, closed its doors on Dec. 1.
BRUSD leased the building for $1 per year to the Love Kitchen and will do the same for The Community Kitchen, but it is not an immediate move in situation.
BRUSD Superintendent Dr. Michael Wright said deferred maintenance took a toll on the building and necessary repairs equate to around $75,000 to bring the building back to code.
According to Dawn Ricketts, registered agent of the non-profit, the school has paid the first $25,000 from insurance, less a $3,500 inspection report fee, and she and her board have been on a quest to raise the rest of the monies in hopes of reopening by Easter, at least for drive-thru pick ups for people.
To date they have raised an additional $11,000 in funds over and above the insurance payment.
Monies have come into The Community Kitchen by mail and directly from businesses and people. They also have other commitments for non-monetary donations which will allow them to do a drive-thru distribution until they can get the building officially opened.
People and businesses want to help. Some of the ways help is coming are as follows:
TBS has agreed to waive the delivery fee for the dumpster and to discount the monthly dumpster charge; a contractor has agreed to remove any asbestos from the building and dispose of it at a proper dumping site; Shamrock is on board for providing the COVID-19 school-type lunches for drive through distribution; Safeway will continue its weekly donations of bread, pastries and chicken for meals just as it did for the Love Kitchen, along with a number of $50 gift cards to be distributed randomly to those in need at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas; Show Low Ford is in for a donation; St. Rita’s Catholic Church made a donation of $10,000 to feed those in need; Show Low Cafe has committed to balloon baskets for a planned early summer luncheon fundraiser; the White Mountain Women’s Club wants to help by adopting the facility; Lowes and Home Depot, separately, will be filling the needs of the kitchen by contributing in a major way by furnishing the kitchen with stainless steel prep tables,14 eating tables and 48 chairs; Toten Electric will be coming in to remove fluorescent lights and replace them with insert lighting; the Niners Golf Club from Pinetop Country Club are considering a fundraiser during the months they are on the Mountain; March 17 Panda Express will be offering a share night with the community and 20% of everything purchased, after taxes, will go to The Community Kitchen, and, they plan to repeat the fundraising night in April, May and June.
One of the major needs which has not yet been met is the need for a commercial oven and a commercial freezer. And, donations continue to be welcomed.
Ricketts’ husband and adopted children built a fundraising thermometer which they have installed on the building to keep everyone abreast of their progress.
The Community Kitchen’s plan for now is to have the drive through open in time for Easter or sooner.
Ricketts has a bank account so that people can donate through Arizona Central Credit Union. In the meantime, she said anyone who would like to contribute towards the building fund can send a check to The Community Kitchen c/o Dawn Ricketts at 8505 Bobcat Drive, Show Low, AZ 85901 or call her at (928) 242-7198 if they have any questions.
The Community Kitchen is located on Penrod in Pinetop, just past Eddie’s County Store.
