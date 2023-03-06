A new farmers market has arrived in Snowflake. The C&S Farmers Market grand opening was held on Tuesday, Mar. 7.
Entrepreneurs Cathy Steinbrecher and her daughter, Sarah Daley, explained that when living in upstate New York they would go to a massive traditional farmers market in Syracuse.
Daley said, "I just remember it being almost magical. There was delicious, fresh produce. Everybody was laughing and smiling and talking about their products and what they've grown or baked and sharing tips about growing and cooking. Everyone was just friendly and kind.
"There was this candy lady that used to make peppermint sticks of all kinds of flavors. She always remembered us. That just felt so special to me. We only came out a few times, but for whatever reason she just thought we were super cool. We would always buy a bunch of her candy sticks. It was a really special experience."
Daley said that when growing up on their small family farm, they always had a garden and a few steers. After moving to Arizona about 16 years ago, they had to learn how to grow things here.
"It's a whole new learning curve. My mother moved here four years ago and we started talking about the idea of building our own traditional farmers market. We wanted it to be homegrown, homemade and agricultural-based," Daley said.
"We started reaching out to the gardening community. There's a few Facebook groups who reached out to us and their support was just phenomenal."
Daley offered a preview of what customers will find. "For our market, we were fortunate to find a lady who works for a nationwide company that supplies fruit trees," she said. "She buys the not-so-perfect ones from them, then resells them to us for cost, they'll just need a little TLC.
"Also, we will have the popular local Heaven on Earth homemade fudge and a lot of bakers and some crafters. I even have one lady coming in with baby chicks and fresh eggs. Most of the produce and plants will come to the market near the end of April, beginning of May."
The mother-and-daughter team hope people will stop by in the morning for a cinnamon roll or come in on their lunch break. "To start, there will be over a dozen vendors, with primarily homemade baked goods," Daley said. "We are also working on having a food truck. The market is going to be separate from the store. All the vendor fees are going to go straight back into marketing as well as making the property better."
Daley also has long-term plans.
"I'm hoping that we can raise enough funds so we can set up some permanent farmers market booths and make it a little nicer," she said. "If we get enough traffic and enough demand we might extend to every Tuesday. But for now, I think twice a month is a good start. By the end of the season, it's looking like we'll have 30 to 40 vendors."
C&S Farmers Market is located behind Sharpshooters Gun Store, the big red-white-and-blue building at 1362 E. Snowflake Blvd. For more information, text Daley at (928) 432-2804.
