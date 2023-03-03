The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week extended the deadlines for spending its remaining pandemic programs, although most activities have ground to a halt.

Navajo County has among the highest infection and death rates in the state, especially in the off-reservation communities. After two years of effort and millions in federal grants, the county has vaccinated just 61% of the off-reservation population. Moreover, most of the people who got their first two shots haven’t gotten the additional booster shots to protect against the ever more infectious strains.

Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com

Peter Aleshire,Consulting publications editor

