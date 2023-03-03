The Navajo County Board of Supervisors last week extended the deadlines for spending its remaining pandemic programs, although most activities have ground to a halt.
Navajo County has among the highest infection and death rates in the state, especially in the off-reservation communities. After two years of effort and millions in federal grants, the county has vaccinated just 61% of the off-reservation population. Moreover, most of the people who got their first two shots haven’t gotten the additional booster shots to protect against the ever more infectious strains.
Studies show that vaccination remains the single best way to slow the spread of the virus. People who have been vaccinated and boosted are far less likely to get infected, wind up in the hospital, develop long COVID or die. The unvaccinated are three times more likely to get infected and four times more likely to die if they do get infected.
The Board of Supervisors last week approved an extension of a variety of contracts to ensure the county can detect, track and respond to the spread of the COVID virus, as well as other possible pathogens.
The virus in Arizona continues to infect about 27,000 people each week and kill about 40 people a week, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Congress authorized some $4.5 trillion in total pandemic aid funding for states, counties and towns. Most of that was for infrastructure projects and direct aid rather than the medical and public health costs of the pandemic. Federal agencies have allocated roughly $4 trillion of that, and actually paid out about $3.5 trillion. A Congressional Budget Office estimate indicates that out of the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan, 40% of the funding will take place between 2022 and 2030.
The General Accounting Office recently reported that out of $303 billion obligated for health care services, $111 billion has been spent.
The Auditor General’s Office last year concluded that Arizona had misappropriated more than $20 million in federal COVID dollars and spent another $1.6 billion on fraudulent claims in fiscal 2020. Most of the fraud involved unemployment claims. The audit also concluded the state used $400 million to increase salaries of employees in state agencies – most of them with no direct role in response to the pandemic.
Ongoing faltering in national response
The national response to the pandemic has been hampered by the nation’s fragmented health system. The US remains one of the only advanced industrialized nations without universal health coverage. Moreover, the public health system is administered by 50 states and thousands of county health departments. Traditionally, the federal government has responded to public health emergencies by sending money to states and county health departments – which has often resulted in a fragmented response, with limited or inconsistent reporting of results.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has set up a new policy center dedicated to reducing the fragmentation of the public health system revealed by the pandemic, including linking funding to public health functions like identifying, tracking and containing contagious diseases generally, rather than the most recent infectious disease to make headlines.
Navajo and Apache counties have spent most of their pandemic aid money on county staff, including adding public health workers who can do contact tracing and added laboratory testing capability.
However, the percentage of the county population that has gotten vaccinated has barely budged in more than a year. Vaccinations remain the key to stopping the virus. Almost all the other public heath interventions – like mask mandates, business closures and remote learning for schools – were intended to keep the health care system from getting overwhelmed until enough people got vaccinated. However, epidemiologists said the vaccination rate remains too low in places like Navajo County to effectively stop the spread of the virus.
New federal funding has largely dried up, including money for free tests, vaccinations and treatments. Moreover, thousands of Apache and Navajo County residents are likely to lose their health coverage in the next several months as the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System drops people added to the system during the pandemic. The federal government paid for an expansion of AHCCCS eligibility – and then barred states from dropping coverage. Those restrictions have now ended. Apache and Navajo counties have a larger share of their population on AHCCCS than most other counties.
This means many people will have a harder time paying for tests and vaccines, or for the existing treatments that substantially reduce the risk of serious illness and death if used early in the course of infection.
Current infection rates
Navajo County so far has recorded 48,202 confirmed cases – which amounts to nearly half of the population of 110,000. The county has suffered 971 deaths per 100,000 population compared to 454 statewide.
The virus continues to circulate in Navajo County, with about 150 new cases and one additional death in the past week. In that time, the county has reported the results of 938 tests, with 14% of those coming back positive.
Despite the ongoing spread of the virus, just 262 county residents got vaccinated last week.
Apache County is in the same state, with 36,000 cases and 639 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The death rate is even higher than Navajo County, at 962 per 100,000. This reflects a vaccination rate of just 61% of the off-reservation population. The county reported 258 new cases last week but just 178 vaccinations. The county reported 629 tests, with 13% coming back as positive.
In both counties, the vaccination rate has barely budged in the past year.
As a daily average in the past two weeks, Apache and Navajo Counties remain the hot spots in the whole state. The state is reporting 436 new cases per day, an infection rate of 6 per 100,000. But Apache County’s infection rate is 28 per 100,000 and Navajo County’s is 10 per 100,000. Apache County has seen rates jump 96% in the past two weeks, while Navajo County has seen a 25% decline. However, hospitalization rates have jumped 130% in both counties, which reflects a surge in cases several weeks ago.
