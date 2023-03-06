St John Ogilvie
Buy Now

This mosaic of the martyrdom of St. John Ogilvie is in St. Aloysius' Church in Glasgow.

 Lawrence OP/Flickr

John Ogilvie’s Scottish family was partly Catholic and partly Presbyterian. His father raised him as a Calvinist, sending him away to be educated. John became interested in the popular debates going on between Catholic and Calvinist scholars.

Slowly, John came to see that the Catholic Church could embrace all kinds of people. Among these, he noted, were many martyrs. He decided to become Catholic, and was received into the Church at Louvain, Belgium, in 1596 at the age of 17.

Jean Lee holds an M.A. and a Doctorate of Ministry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.