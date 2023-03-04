CASA GRANDE — Combine sweet, pancake-like batter with the creaminess of a whole egg baked into the bread, and the result is Korean egg bread, a sweet-and-savory combination perfect for breakfast, brunch or a snack.
Korean egg bread, also called “gyeran-ppang,” is a small loaf of sweet bread baked with a whole egg cracked on top of the dough before cooking. As the loaf cooks, the egg cooks along with it.
A common street food in Korea, it’s usually made in a special appliance that delivers consistency in sizing and cooking time. But it can be made at home using mini loaf pans.
There are plenty of recipes online for Korean egg bread and the ingredients are pretty basic — milk, butter, eggs, baking powder, salt, flour, sugar and vanilla. The batter is topped with cheese and an egg.
Pinoy Cooking Recipes is a site that maintains recipes for foods ranging from creme brulee to papaya jelly cake. Many of the recipes are Asian-based.
The site’s video for Korean egg bread is easy to follow. Making the batter is much like making a pancake batter.
I followed the recipe exactly as it appeared in the video. I used the same ingredients, same prep methods and cooking temperatures, but my results, while yummy, did not look much like the picture in the video I was following.
The whole egg in my version sank into the batter and was not visible on top of the cake when it was finished baking. When sliced, the egg was visible — and pretty — but the egg in my version was cooked to a hard-boiled consistency rather than the gooey, soft-boiled texture.
But the results were pretty good. The bread tastes much like a pancake and the egg baked inside gives it a fun pancake-meets-boiled-egg appearance that promises to be a conversation starter at any brunch. I’ll probably try the recipe again when I host a brunch or have guests visiting from out of town. The bread can be topped with herbs, stewed tomatoes, meats or cheeses or eaten on its own.
Korean egg bread
Pinoy Cooking Recipes
½ cup whole milk
1½ tablespoons butter, melted
½ teaspoon vanilla
5 eggs, room temperature, including one for the batter and the rest for baking into the bread
½ cup all purpose flour
¼ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon baking powder
⅛ teaspoon salt
Shredded Mozzarella cheese
Directions, as they are in the video
Whisk together ½ cup whole milk, 1 egg, 1½ tablespoons melted butter and ½ teaspoon vanilla.
Sift in ½ cup all-purpose flour.
Add 1 teaspoon baking powder and ½ teaspoon salt.
Pour batter into greased mini loaf pans. Sprinkle with cheese.
Drop one cracked egg in center of each pan, on top of batter.
