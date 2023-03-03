Social media has changed the world in so many ways — affecting businesses, the job market and charity organizations, just to name a few. It has made it possible to stay connected to other people from almost anywhere and at any time.
Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world, with over 2.4 billion users. Other social media platforms, including YouTube and Whatsapp, also have more than 1 billion users each. While these numbers might seem to suggest that a significant portion of the world’s 7.7 billion people are online, it can be difficult to determine how many of those social media accounts are being used by individuals, as opposed to businesses, bots (accounts used by software pretending to be human), multiple accounts belonging to one individual or accounts that are rarely if ever used. Nevertheless, it’s indisputable that a lot of people are online.
It is difficult to imagine the world without social media, since it is such a speedy and convenient way to communicate. Unfortunately, some social media users prefer to communicate online instead of having face-to-face interactions. An article on the National Alliance for Mental Health’s website states, “Our brains are wired to use our senses to connect with others. By seeing their facial expressions, hearing their tone of voice and noticing their reactions as we speak, we learn important social cues and effective communication habits.” This is not happening with social media.
Negative side of social media
Granted, there are positive aspects of social media; but there are also negative aspects. Yes, texting and instant messaging have helped us make messages fast, brief and convenient; but sometimes it’s done so at the expense of quality conversation. For example, communication in some cases has become more about quick posts using shortened versions of words and phrases, which are working their way into the vernacular; some find this change in language objectionable.
For some, determining how many “likes” they have may become more important than true face-to-face conversations. And having lunch with friend may involve staring at phone screens checking messages, blogs and facebook posts rather than conversing with one another.
In a Pew Research Center survey of US adults conducted in 2020, it was reported that a “majority of Americans (64%) say social media negatively affect the way things are going in the country.” In that study, most people believed social media creates a huge divide in the world when it comes, for example, to politics — specifically, misinformation, online harassment and inordinate amount of political advertisements. And abuse of social media contributes to an increase in peer pressure and false realities.
In addition, the role of friends in American social life is experiencing a pronounced decline. This fact was realized in a 2022 survey conducted by the World Economic Forum. It showed Americans have far fewer friends than they did 30 years ago due to social media, among other things. Although adults and children alike consider social media a great communication and connection method, I question whether communication is really happening.
Social graces have become almost nonexistent. So many people feel entitled to say whatever comes to mind without thinking about how the receiver will interpret their tone and intent. How many times when posting on Facebook do we miss the fact that there is a human on the other side of the screen? How quickly do we react with knee-jerk comments and responses to posts we find disagreeable? Behaviors such as these inevitably lead to frequent misunderstandings and miscommunications.
While social media offers a lot of opportunities for relating to others, many people admit that it can be addicting. Think of it. How many times do we quickly grab our phones when we get that notification alert? How many times do we check our Facebook account in order to determine how many “likes” we received from our recent post? Addiction expert Keith Humphreys told The New York Times in a recent article, that people will need to “sustain attention in normal interactions without getting a reward hit every few seconds.”
Developing a healthy approach to social media
Unfortunately, social media can become a platform for arguments and disputes. It can quickly shift from friendly exchanges to heated topics in a matter of a few posts. It is very tempting to act in anger when we have been the object of the anger of another, and to treat others with disrespect when we feel we have been disrespected. Why not avoid participating on a platform in which these feelings or emotions can occur and look for alternatives that create a healthier environment?
The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a few tips that can help reduce the negative aspects and create a more balanced approach to social media.
Unfollow unhealthy accounts. It’s important to remember that, often, the images and stories on social media aren’t necessarily true or reflective of real life.
Pause before you respond to posts. Imagine how the person receiving your information would think if you were in their shoes.
Take note of what you share. Think about whether the content is helpful or harmful to others. Is there a more encouraging or nonoffensive way of presenting your points?
Reduce your screen time. Be aware of what’s driving you to “snack” on social media, and explore healthier options to satisfy those cravings. By limiting your screen time you are creating opportunities for enriching, real-world experiences.
And finally, take a break. Social media platforms can be used for good purposes. It depends on whether you choose to use it for good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.