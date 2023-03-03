Social media has changed the world in so many ways — affecting businesses, the job market and charity organizations, just to name a few. It has made it possible to stay connected to other people from almost anywhere and at any time.

Facebook is the largest social media platform in the world, with over 2.4 billion users. Other social media platforms, including YouTube and Whatsapp, also have more than 1 billion users each. While these numbers might seem to suggest that a significant portion of the world’s 7.7 billion people are online, it can be difficult to determine how many of those social media accounts are being used by individuals, as opposed to businesses, bots (accounts used by software pretending to be human), multiple accounts belonging to one individual or accounts that are rarely if ever used. Nevertheless, it’s indisputable that a lot of people are online.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.