Students at BRHS act out a "mock drunk driving crash" with the help of Timber Mesa Fire Department, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department and Guardian Air on May 11.

Students got an up close look at one possible outcome of driving under the influence.

Blue Ridge High School’s Student Council, along with Timber Mesa Fire Department, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department and Guardian Air put on a mock crash event at BRHS on May 11.

