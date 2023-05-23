Students got an up close look at one possible outcome of driving under the influence.
Blue Ridge High School’s Student Council, along with Timber Mesa Fire Department, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department and Guardian Air put on a mock crash event at BRHS on May 11.
The event was aimed at raising awareness about the realities of drunk driving. The simulated crash, held in anticipation of graduation, served as a reminder of the devastating consequences that can result from irresponsible choices behind the wheel, principal Loren Webb said.
Students were able to see a mock crash that portrayed the aftermath of a drunk driving accident with classmates playing the part of crash victims and local firefighters, police officers and a Guardian Air helicopter responding to the “accident."
The Student Council orchestrated a compelling mock crash, Webb said.
“The emotional impact of the simulation was undeniable. Witnessing the harrowing scenes of injured classmates, grieving families, and shattered lives left an indelible mark on the minds and hearts of those who participated. The event prompted deep reflection, generating a collective commitment among students to prioritize responsible decision-making and to advocate against drunk driving,” Webb said.
The mock crash also underscored the importance of following laws such as wearing seat belts, obeying speed limits and avoiding distractions while driving.
"There had not been a mock crash at the high school since before the freshman year of the current graduating class. So this student council wanted to prioritize this event because of its value, reminding students of the importance of safe driving,” said Caroline Hoyt, student body president.
“Judging by the attentiveness of the student body, the assembly was successful and hopefully will be remembered throughout the coming months,” Webb said.
