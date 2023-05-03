Blue Ridge High School theater students faced several challenges before the opening of their production, “Footloose the Musical.”
Broken water lines and asbestos under the stage could have held this production up, but the cast production team refused to let that stop the show.
BRHS was in the middle of having its old stage replaced and refinished when a water line broke during construction, which caused a longer construction time than anticipated.
“When the contractor started to cut the old floor out, a main fire sprinkler line was cut into, flooding the stage floor and the orchestra pit. The site was secured and restoration specialists were called in to make sure everything was environmentally sound,” said BRHS Principal Loren Webb.
The area was sealed with heavy-duty visqueen during investigation and construction, he said.
“The old tar paper underneath the flooring (which contained asbestos) had to be removed by a remediation company, furthering the delay of the floor project. The new maple floor was finally installed and a finish put on it by the end of March,” Webb said.
The issue stalled the production by several weeks. It was difficult on the tech crew and required last-minute set building, said Theresa Dick, the show’s producer and co-director.
Because the cast couldn’t use the stage during construction, rehearsals were held in the cafeteria. They weren’t able to rehearse onstage until just four weeks before opening night.
“In true Blue Ridge tradition, the cast performs with character, grace and the confidence of a cast that has had no issues going into performances. The sound quality of the performers, along with the music, shows the incredible talent that exists with the walk of Blue Ridge,” Dick said.
The musical, first released on Broadway in 1998, is based on the 1984 movie, “Footloose.”
“This a story of loss, struggle and healing in a small community accompanied by great music, dancing and wonderful stage presence,” Dick said.
The approximately 2½-hour production brings to life the story of Beaumont, a small town riddled with grief after losing four high school students in a car crash after a dance. The loss of the students led to music and dances being banned. Ren McCormick, a teen rebel, moves to the small, conservative town from Chicago and shakes things up.
“Ren strives to get a law overturned that does not allow music or dances within the town limits,” Dick said.
The efforts of the BRHS staff and students made this production possible in spite of the setbacks.
“We have such a dedicated staff that has worked so hard with our students to be able to pull off this latest production,” Webb said. “We are so proud of their work and how the students have come together to produce such a high-quality performance. We are lucky to have such talented students at our school who are willing to share their talents with our community.”
Last year, BRHS’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” was a huge success, Dick said.
When choosing what show to produce, Dick said she likes to keep in mind the students who may audition, as well as consider which musical would be successful.
“When choosing a musical/play you have to be careful because you never know who is going to audition or whether you have the cast for it. This is something that is crucial when selecting a production. So I look to see who I have that will still be in school and are the parts covered. That’s first, and then I have to look at various musicals and confer with my ‘Dream Team’ that works together when it’s time for the musical,” she said.
Dick and her Dream Team “look at different musicals, watch different productions, look at the content and also consider our local community,” she said.
She added that it’s important to have community acceptance by picking a show that the community will enjoy.
“My Dream Team is composed of a four-person team. I produce and co-direct with Becky Evans. Becky is also our tech guru. Alecia da Cruz is our choreographer and Brian Blomstrand, ‘The Guy’, is our music director,” she said.
“But even though those are our roles on paper, we are constantly working together for the best of our cast. We all agreed this would honestly be a great musical to do. We didn’t necessarily want to do Disney back to back, so this was a great option.”
Dick said her favorite thing about this show is that it’s centered on family. In rehearsing, the cast and crew were like a family and learned about each other, she said.
She added that it’s rewarding to get to see the show come to life after working on it for so long.
“You get to see that your selection of a cast is spot on, we see the stage come to life, and even though there are still always things that happen, we bring joy, laughter and many, many more emotions to life for the audience,” Dick said.
“The audience is when we get to see the impact of our hard work. But in all honesty I — and we — do this for the kids. It’s an experience of a lifetime. We’ve had students continue into the arts and will continue to do so. But when you have a chance to taste and see what it’s like, it is so much a part of you that you get hooked. It’s why my Dream Team and I continue to do what we do,” she said.
See the play at the BRHS Thomas Kean Memorial Auditorium, located at 1200 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside, at 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The show is about 2½ hours long and tickets are $5.
