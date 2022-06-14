ST. JOHNS--The Arizona Department of Transportation has issued a press release regarding intermittent lane restrictions on US 191 near St. Johns starting June 6 - 17
ADOT advises drivers to plan for intermittent daytime lane restrictions on US 191 near St. Johns from Monday, June 6, to Friday, June 17.
Drivers should allow extra time and adjust their travel times accordingly while the following traffic restrictions will be in place daily from 7 a.m to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays:
Intermittent lane restrictions between mileposts 317 - 338.
14-foot vehicle width restriction. Wide loads will not be permitted to travel through the work zone.
The speed limit will be reduced in the work zone.
The restrictions will be lifted each day after work hours and during weekends.
The restrictions are needed so crews can safely complete spot pavement repairs along a 21-mile segment of US 191 that will help extend the pavement life of the roadway.
Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, Need to know where a milepost is? Click on the "Mile Markers" icon on the map at www.az511.com. Follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.
