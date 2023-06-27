NWS issues red flag warning and wind advisory Be careful with those tow chains and hang on to your hat. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a red flag warning and wind advisory for 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and a fire weather watch and wind advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for most of Northern Arizona.
