SHOW LOW – One of most fun and creative events at the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) is the Recycled Art Show.
Now in its third year, it is amazing to see what artists can create out of items others usually throw away. Entries were accepted July 28 and are on display until Aug. 15.
Entries were judged by a committee of artists and during the display period the public was able to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award. There were six categories plus the People’s Choice. AAWM Art Show Chairwoman Ann Anspach announced the winners at a special reception held at The Center on Aug. 15.
Most Humorous — “The Caged Bird Sings” by Linda DeLavio
Most Useful — “Flowers and Fringe Sweetheart Purse” by Laurie Dikes
Best Use of Materials — “Octopus Garden” by Karen L. Lewis
Most Creative — “Fishy Bling” by Connor McQueen
Most Elegant — “Marblelicious” by Sam Riina
Simplicity Used Most Effectively — “Garden Path” by Vick France
Three places were awarded in the People’s Choice category.
First Place — “Rooster of Colorism” by Bonnie Bond
Second Place — “Octopus Garden” by Karen L. Lewis
Third Place — “The Caged Bird Sings” by Linda DeLavio
The next opportunity for artists is the 20th Bi-Annual Art Show which will run from Aug. 21 – Sept. 5. The show is open to any artist living in Arizona. Entry, form and fees will be received on Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Aug. 19 by noon. Visitors will be able to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award during this period. A reception will be held on Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. to announce the winners and to present the awards.
AAWM is a non-profit whose goal is to showcase local artists of all types. The Center has gallery, a gift shop, offers classes, demonstrations, concerts, exhibits and special events. They are open Tuesday from Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. More information on the upcoming Bi-Annual Art Show and AAWM can be found at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.