Applications now open for STEM teacher grants from APS, Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX — Studies show the best way to get students interested in the STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering, and math) is not through books and lectures, but through hands-on projects that involve interactive problem-solving.
Challenges like building full-size cardboard boats and racing them across a public swimming pool, launching weather balloons into inner space and tracking its trajectory, and racing mini-solar cars to test hypotheses on how far they will go in full sun versus shade – these are the kinds of science activities that inspire young minds.
As any science teacher will tell you – good science isn’t cheap.
For 14 years, APS and the Phoenix Suns have partnered with some of the most innovative teachers across the state to provide grants for projects that are engaging students and showing them the paths that lie ahead in exciting STEM careers. APS and Phoenix Suns are now accepting applications for STEM Teacher Grants for the 2019-2020 school year at http://bit.ly/2N5L0Ro.
APS and the Phoenix Suns have contributed more than $500,000 since the program began in 2005 to enhance STEM education in Arizona schools. Each year, the STEM Teacher Grants program provides grants of up to $2,500 per teacher with a total of up to $50,000 available during the 2019-20 school year.
Arizona K-12 teachers in public and charter schools within APS service territory are invited to think outside the box and develop innovative hands-on STEM projects, then apply for STEM Teacher Grants to bring their projects to life. The annual application period opened Aug. 26 and closes Sept. 27, with awardees learning of their grant awards in December.Program procedures, criteria and STEM Teacher Grant applications are available at http://bit.ly/2N5L0Ro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.