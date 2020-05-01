Berkeys celebrating 60 years together

Dean and Marilyn Berkey are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this year. They both grew up in the Arnold/New Kensington, Pennsylvania area and were married on April 29, 1960.
After accepting Dean’s first job with the US Forest Service, they moved to the Great West. After serving 35 years in the US Forest Service they retired in Springerville, Arizona.
They are an inspiration and loved by all of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and of course their many friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.