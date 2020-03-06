Blue Ridge FBLA students explore New York City

Blue Ridge Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) students recently spent five days exploring New York City. They visited famous landmarks including the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.
Important entertainment venues included a tour of Madison Square Garden, a tour of NBC Studios and Phantom of the Opera on Broadway.
Students explored business careers on an Industry Innovation tour, a food truck tour and a Wall Street Insider Tour.
Cultural destinations included a visit to Chinatown and Little Italy.
Historical locations included the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, Central Park and Grand Central Terminal.
The students earned the money needed to pay for the trip under the guidance of FBLA Advisor Kathryn Gomez.
