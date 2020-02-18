Blue Ridge Pro Start Team takes third in state

The 2020 Blue Ridge Pro Start Team continued a five-year winning streak placing third at state competition under the direction of Advisor Kay Shores. The team was narrowly edged out of first place by Barry Goldwater High School which had two teams in the event.
Blue Ridge has been highly competitive among larger Arizona schools placing third in 2016 and 2017, second in 2018, first in 2019 and now third in 2020.
This year’s menu featured prosciutto-asparagus puff pastry bundle as the starter, chicken marsala as the entree and triple-berry mousse as the dessert.
The team members Kelly Brown, Kaya Sarcoz and Kaylee Phillips each won a $6000 scholarship to the New England Culinary Institute.
The competition, sponsored by the Arizona Restaurant Association, was held Jan. 25, at Scottsdale Community College.
According to the website https://chooserestaurants.org/prostart
“ProStart® is a nationwide, two-year high school program that reaches nearly 150,000 students in more than 1,900 high schools across 50 states, Guam and the Department of Defense Education Activity schools in Europe and the Pacific. From culinary techniques to management skills, ProStart’s industry-driven curriculum provides real-life experience opportunities and builds practical skills and a foundation that will last a lifetime.”
To learn more about the Culinary Arts Program at Blue Ridge High School, contact Kay Shores at kshores@brusd.org
