Blue Ridge SADD Club delivers drug education

Students can be the best teachers. That’s the goal of the Blue Ridge High School (BRHS) Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) who have been delivering training to the elementary students for several weeks.
The training takes place over several weeks and includes topics such as the similarities and differences between Over the Counter (OTC) and prescription (or Rx) medicines. Elementary students are taught how to read and follow the Drug Facts label on OTC medicines. How to responsibly dose and store medicine as well as the dangers of misusing medicine are part of the training.
BRHS SADD is planning a mock crash April 20. The event will focus on both impaired and distracted driving.
The SADD Club is under the direction of BRHS Counselor Jill Stidham. To learn more about SADD, contact jstidham@brusd.org
