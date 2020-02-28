CAP Cadet receives memorial award

Cadet Tsgt Cheyenne McKinley, Show Low Squadron 210, Civil Air Patrol/USAF Auxiliary has received the Frank G. Brewer Memorial Award for Civil Air Patrol's Cadet Aerospace Achievement Award. The award is at a National recognition level for Civil Air Patrol. Since receiving the State or "Wing" level award, the achievement is sent to Southwest Region for consideration. SWR consists of Arizona, New Mexico, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana.
Cadet McKinley has provided monthly hands on Aerospace Education activities for over a year. She is still assigned the duty of Cadet Aerospace Educator. She has also provided education to the public and the internal CAP rocketry program. She is active at Show Low High School in the STEM programs and Robotics. Cadet McKinley participates in CAP orientation flights for youth provided by CAP pilots and aircraft. Cadet McKinley aspires to join the US Air Force and attend the Air Force Academy.
Civil Air Patrol is the US Air Force Auxiliary in service since 1941. CAP is tasked by Congress to support three main missions, Emergency Services, Aerospace Education and Cadet Programs.
