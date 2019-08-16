ST JOHNS — Community Awareness Resource Entity of Arizona (CAREaz), a new organization to address substance abuse related issues, received a $200,000 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration Rural Communities Opioid Response Program. The application was submitted by CAREaz in January 2019 for the purpose of Opioid Use Disorder prevention, recovery and treatment planning. Through this grant program, CAREaz has worked to build a consortium of partners who will work together to address the opioid crisis. Consortium partners include White Mountain Regional Medical Center, Little Colorado Behavioral Health Services, the St. Johns Police Department, St. Johns Emergency Services, North Country Health Care, Apache County Public Health and CAREaz.
St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey said “The opioid epidemic has affected the entire region. With this grant funding, a comprehensive approach to combating the opioid epidemic will be developed. I am pleased that this program has brought together stakeholders like treatment professionals, law enforcement and healthcare providers to help curb opioid abuse in our region. I look forward to helping develop this program.”
The goal of the project is to strengthen the organizational and infrastructural capacity of the consortium to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with the growing rural opioid abuse epidemic through prevention, recovery and treatment measures. To reach this goal, the consortium will complete a gap analysis to identify service needs; and develop comprehensive strategic, workforce and sustainability plans to ensure timely implementation of the recovery and treatment programs.
Grant funds will be allocated to consortium members to cover staff time, training and informational materials for the public. Project lead, Donna Hauser said that the consortium is “pleased that the area will finally get the recovery and treatment resources it needs.” Areas covered by this project are Southern Apache County and Catron County, New Mexico. CAREaz has also received grants from the AmericsourceBergen Foundation and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Foundation to address similar isses.
More information on CAREaz can be found online at www.careaz.org or via Facebook at www.facebook/careazdrugprevention.
