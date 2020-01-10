Cadets, family members and several guests attended a year end banquet and awards ceremony at the VFW Hall Sunday, Dec 15. A total of 40 attended the banquet to recognize some great achievements for the 2019 year.
Cadet awards were given for the following:Cadet of the Month, December C/A1C Cameron Kenyon; Cadet of the Year, C/A1C Nick Clanton; C/Tsgt Aiden Hand received the Presidential Fitness Award; Promotions to C/Tsgt: Cheyenne McKinley, Daemen LaPorte and Aiden Hand; Promotion to C/SrAmn Ellie Garrison; Promotion to C/A1C Tiffany McKinley; Cadet Aerospace National Brewer Award, Falcon Squadron Mesa selectee: C/Tsgt Cheyenne McKinley; Adult member of the Year: 2nd Lt. Diane Luttrell.
Former Civil Air Patrol pilot and VFW Post 9907 Commander Jon Dahl was the guest speaker.
