CONCHO — Members of the Concho Valley Lions Club thanks all who helped make this year’s annual Oktoberfest Saturday, Oct. 5, so successful. Everyone who came to the Lion’s Park that day enjoyed the good food, good music provided by Ken Blackburn and fun shopping.
In a small community like ours, we all depend on each other and once again the generosity of the people who live here is amazing. Dawson Haley, L.H. Custom Metal Works, after hearing the Lions story from Lion Roger Brown, donated a wonderful BBQ Grill. Our small club has for many years depended on borrowing BBQ Grills from the Concho Elementary School for our events but when Dawson learned that we needed a BBQ grill from Roger he offered to build us one at no cost. Throughout the year Dawson displays many different custom made grills that he builds right next to the Concho Valley Jiffy Store which he and his wife own. These are not just your every day grills, they are masterpieces. Our members were astonished by the big, beautiful grill that he built for our Club. He cut no corners on building the grill and got some needed accessories at cost from Griffin Propane. We are so grateful for this donation from Dawson Haley.
The following sponsors have been responsible for this year’s and all previous year’s Oktoberfest success stories: SRP Coronado Generating Station, Show Low Safeway, Show Low and Taylor Wal-mart, and Stanford General Store.
The Concho Valley Lion’s Club is a nonprofit organization. We have no public money to help us with the upkeep of the Concho Valley Lion’s Park and to provide eyeglasses for the needy. What we do have is a desire to help our community and are grateful for the donations provided by community members as well as their support in coming to the events we hold at the park.
The Concho Valley Lions Club recently founded the Concho Valley Lions Park Foundation, a 501c3 Organization so that all donations would be tax deductible. If you or your business are interested in helping our Club make some much-needed improvements at the Park please contact Chris Bennett at 928-245-8292 or Gail Golden at 928-207-7880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.