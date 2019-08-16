Northland Pioneer College encourages community participation in the nomination of a successful and deserving NPC graduate for the college’s prestigious Fall 2019 Outstanding Alumni Award. The deadline to submit nominations is Aug. 30.
Do you know of someone who is using their education and skills to make a difference in the world? NPC recognizes graduates who have used their degree or training to succeed in the pursuit of a career or educational goal and who support and promote lifelong learning.
The award is given twice annually, once in the spring and fall semesters and is based on accomplishments in one or more of the following areas:
• Career Distinction: The recipient is recognized as outstanding or exceptional in his or her career, field or industry.
• Commitment to Education: The recipient’s deeds and actions reflect the value of his or her educational training and commitment to lifelong learning.
• Service to Society: The recipient exhibits integrity and a demonstrated commitment to bettering the lives of others through volunteer efforts.
Recent recipients include: Lucy Wytewa of Bacavi, on the Hopi Reservation, (Head Start teacher – Spring ‘19); Cindy Stirling of San Diego, California, (International makeup and hair artist – Fall ‘18); Dr. Chet Adams of Show Low, (family dentist – Spring ‘18); Rusty Williams of Yuma, (environmental protection technician – Fall ‘17) and Darrin Reed (deceased) of Show Low, (police officer – Spring ‘17). For a full list of prior recipients visit https://www.npc.edu/alumni/outstanding-alumni-award-recipients
Any alumnus or alumna who has graduated with an associate degree or completed a program of study from NPC is eligible. This excludes current NPC employees, administrators and members of the District Governing Board. Recipients of the Outstanding Alumni Award are recognized at regular meetings of the Navajo County Community College District Governing Board.
Nominations for award candidates may be made online at https://www.npc.edu/npc-alumni-award-nomination-form.
Northland Pioneer College serves the residents of Navajo and Apache counties through four regional campuses and five centers with a variety of educational options for academic, career and technical and personal enrichment. NPC supports each student’s educational goals through affordable tuition, small class sizes and caring, professional instructors. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call 800-266-7845.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.