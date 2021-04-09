SHOW LOW — Realize it or not, one of the main sources of drug abuse starts in every day medicine cabinets.
And it is children, teenagers and young adults who most often look at their household medicine cabinets to find what they think would be drugs that would be relatively safe for them to ingest.
So not the case.
That is why the Nexus Drug Prevention Coalition drug take-backs are so important.
To keep potentially deadly prescription drugs out of the hands of young people.
The next nationwide US Drug Enforcement Agency public take back event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 will be so outdated and unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs can be collected and disposed of safely.
Locally, there will be three locations people can drop off unwanted prescription and over-the-counter drugs on April 24.
They include Summit Healthcare on Show Low Lake Road across from Walmart, the Walmart parking lot in Taylor and a drive-thru drop-off at the Show Low Police headquarters at 411 E. Deuce of Clubs Road.
A fourth location is being scheduled in Holbrook but is not yet finalized.
At none of the locations will anyone dropping off drugs be questioned about the drugs they are discarding.
Vicki Solomon with Nexus encouraged seasonal residents to take a look in their medicine cabinets and clear out any unwanted and outdated drugs because addicts often enter unoccupied seasonal residences looking for prescription drugs.
Solomon also reminded residents that pretty much all law enforcement agency offices in the White Mountains have permanent drop-off boxes in their lobbies where people can dispose of unwanted drugs of any kind 24/7.
The April 24 drug take-back partners include the Show Low Police Department, Summit Healthcare, the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, the Snowflake Police Department, Whiteriver Fire, the Winslow Police Department, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and the Heber-Overgaard Fire Department.
Contact Solomon with the nexus Drug Prevention Coalition by email at vsncdp@gmil.com, or by phone at 928-243-2014.
