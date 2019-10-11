LAKESIDE — The 2019 Fall Festival Parade “Great American Heroes” was held Sept. 28. The float judging took place at Town Hall, 325 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside. The following are the categories and the associated winners for those categories:
- Mayor’s Choice and $250 Grand Prize – The Dance Academy
- Best Commercial – Charlie Clarks
- Best Equestrian – White Mountain Sheriff’s Posse
- Best School – Eastern Arizona College Marching Band
- Best Civic – Apache Crown Dancers
A big thank you to judges Town Council Member Kathy Dahnk, Mayor Stephanie Irwin, Mike Bosley and Jeanne Begovac. Thank you to Rob Hephner and team with Birdman Media for the live broadcast, Mike Bosley of The Pour Station and Jeanne Begovac of Antlers Inn for announcing. Thank you Summit Healthcare for sponsoring the live broadcast of the 2019 Fall Festival Parade.
The parade awards will be presented to the winning participants at the Oct. 17, Town Council Meeting at 6 p.m.
Start planning for next year’s Fall Festival Parade! The theme will be “Livin’ the Dream!" Registration will open July 1, 2020.
For questions on this event, call Malaina Spillman, Recreation Coordinator for the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside at 928-368-6700 or E-mail mspillman@pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
