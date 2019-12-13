Fish celebrating 60 years of marriage

Phil Fish and Lana (Webb) Fish have been chasing each other around for 60 years. They were married Dec. 18, 1959, in Lakeside. Where they were both born and raised.
Like a set of new steel belted radial tires, they have weathered many miles down life’s crazy highway and are still rolling along
They moved to St. Johns in 1967, where they raised their five children: Mark, Merlene, Michael, Michelle and Matthew.
Phil worked for Navapache Electric company for 42 years. Lana has worked for the St. Johns School District for over 30 years.
They have 20 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. They enjoy spending time with family and friends.
The couple will be registered at Tiffany & CO. of New York and Cabela’s, if you REALLY want to wish them a happy anniversary.
