PINETOP —Well we did it again, said Mick Mitchke concert co-chairman. Another successful Christmas in the Pines held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the St Mary of the Angels Church, conducted by Chorus Director, Dr. Theresa A. Dick, Brian Blomstrand and Cynthia Whipple.
The High Country Barbershop Chorus, the high school and junior high choirs entertained more than 400 Christmas fans for almost two hours.
“All listened with great enthusiasm! One could hear a pin drop!” said Jim Burden VP-Public Relations. The concert was the eighth consecutive year of the Christmas in the Pines.
In the past seven years more than $12,000 has been given to the choirs for their music programs. This year’s concert is sure to add another $2,000.
The church staff and Father Dan expressed publicly, their appreciation for the concert and invited the HCBC back again next year. The evening finale was a rendition of Silent Night sung by all singers and the audience.
“A big thank you goes out to all support from the community for the music programs, the future of our country, our children,” Everett Peterson, Chorus Manager said.
