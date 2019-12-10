SPRINGERVILLE — The Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests plan to conduct a prescribed slash pile burn through Dec. 13, if weather conditions allow. This unit consists of piled debris left over from the Billy Mountain Timber Sale and spans across approximately 10 acres. The unit is north of Stone Pine Estates along Buck Springs Road.
Ignitions during snow storms and/or snow pack minimize pile creep (the burning through duff and litter (forest soil organic matter) surrounding the pile.
Smoke may be visible from the communities of Show Low, Vernon, and Pinetop-Lakeside. Possible smoke impact is also anticipated along Highway 260, Pinetop Country Club and Sky Hi Retreat. Motorists are advised to drive safely as smoke may limit visibility. Lingering smoke may be present for up to one week after ignitions are complete. Fire managers will monitor the area while smoke is present.
Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and active prescribed burns can be found on Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s webpage: https://azdeq.gov/.
Prescribed burning provides many benefits and is essential to maintaining healthy forest ecosystems. It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil and encourages new growth for a variety of plants affected by wildlife.
For further information, contact the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100 or the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests email at as_portal_comments@usda.gov.
