SHOW LOW — Show Low Public Library is honored to be one of two public libraries chosen from across the country to be a pilot library for a new NASA @ My Library project. This project is called NASA @ My Library Patron Experience and is administered by Cornerstones of Science, founded in 1999, that works with public libraries providing programs and resources to help people understand how science and technology affects their daily lives and the world around them.
This project will be a year-long program, which will include an interactive display at the library, hands-on activities for all ages, presentations, and much more! This project also included a $5,000 award to help fund the many different programs that the library will conduct throughout 2020.
For more information, call the library at 928-532-4070.
