The Rim Talkers chapter of Toastmasters International recently held their annual speech contest where chapter members could participate in delivering an International or Tall Tale speech.
Contestants in the International contest were Marty LaMar and Karen Ables and the contestants in the Tall Tale speeches were Jenean Thompson and Kimberly Jackson. The judges for the contest listen for clearness, technique and speech summation. After judging the speeches, Marty LaMar and Jenean Thompson took first place in their respective categories. Both will move on to the area speech contest that will be held March 7 in Flagstaff.
Two of the speech contestants, Jenean Thompson and Kimberly Jackson were also inducted into the Rim Talkers chapter as new members.
Toastmasters meetings provide members an opportunity to provide prepared speeches, deliver humorous stories, and practice impromptu speaking on a variety of subjects that are selected by the Table Topics Master. Toastmasters allows members to practice their communication and leadership skills in a no-pressure atmosphere where fellow members provide suggestions to help improve the speaker’s delivery. All members help each other in achieving their personal communication and leadership skill goals. These goals can include presentation mastery, leadership development and innovative planning for example.
Rim Talkers meets every Wednesday from 6:15-7:15 p.m. at Solterra Senior Living, 5408 White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside. Guests are always welcome at Rim Talkers meetings; for more information, visit rimtalkers.toastmastersclubs.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.