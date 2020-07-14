SHOW LOW —The members of TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY) Show Low honor Kitty Wiemelt as she reached her healthy weight goal and became a KOPS (KEEP OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY). Kitty is a member of our group here in Show Low and has a winter home in Mesa. When asked what she thinks about the TOPS group she responded:
“A friend brought me to TOPS a couple of years ago, I found the group to be supportive, educational and enthusiastic. Both my group here in Show Low and in Mesa have been incredibly helpful in reaching my goal; never critical but lovingly cheering me on. It certainly is a journey of awareness. I appreciate all, but especially the KOPS that work hard so we can emulate them.”
After staying “safer at home,” members are re-committing to continuing their healthy journeys–and they invite people who’ve struggled with their weight to join them at a meeting. Our chapter in Show Low started July 17, 1997. For 23 years we have been here to support each other in our weight loss journey and keep us in line as we maintain a healthy life style.
Weekly meetings are a key component of TOPS® support, and visitors to a TOPS chapter are welcome to attend their first meeting free of charge.
Membership is affordable. Meetings are held at Show Low Senior Center, located at 301 E. McNeil, on Wednesday mornings. Weigh in any time between 8:15am and 8:50 am. The meeting begins at 9.
For more information, call Susie at, 928-537-4211 or Nancy 928-242-2027®.
