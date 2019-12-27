Mountain Christian School gives back to community

It is better to give than to receive. This year, students at Mountain Christian School decided to do just that.
Instead of doing class gift exchanges or student gifts, Mountain Christian School set a goal to serve the community. Each grade level was challenged to find a local charity or way to give back to others. The response was overwhelming.
Kindergarten-second grade did a food drive and brought in non-perishable food items for a local food pantry.
Third and fourth grades did a "Baby Shower for Jesus," bringing in diapers, wipes, and other baby items. These were then donated to Living Hope Centers.
Sixth grade brought in more than 70 pairs of socks and piled them under the class Christmas tree. These were donated to a local veteran's organization, Fishers of Men for Veterans.
Seventh and eighth grades brought in money, went shopping at Walmart, and packed giant care packages to bless two Hope House moms who just recently had babies.
Mountain Christian School strives to partner with parents in offering quality academic education with a Christian worldview. MCS is located near Show Low Lake.
