National School Bus Safety Week was Oct. 21-25. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Kayenta School District Transportation Department to educate the public and the students on school bus safety. The transportation department hosted an open house October 21-22, at their facility in Kayenta. Student when through different stations on bus safety and why it is important to be aware of your surroundings.
After the open house, Navajo County Sheriff’s Deputy Simonson, Coppedge and Lieutenant Williams conducted traffic enforcement activities during the times school buses were picking up and dropping off students the mornings of Oct. 21-22 along with the afternoon on Oct. 21. At total of 34 stops were conducted on state routes 160 and 163. Traffic violators were educated of the importance of driving the speed limit and being aware of children around school buses.
Sheriff David Clouse stated, “ We believe in school bus safety and we are glad our deputies were able to participate in this program to enhance the safety our children riding school buses."
