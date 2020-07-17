WHITE MOUNTAINS — Winners were recently announced for the 11th annual Nexus Coalition for Drug Prevention Art Contest. The theme of this year’s contest was “Be Happy, Be Brave, Be Drug Free!” The top three spots were awarded to:
1st Place: Bryn Petty, 7th grade, Blue Ridge Junior High
2nd Place: McKenzi Paredes, 5th grade, Nikolaus Homestead Elementary- Show Low
3rd Place: Makenzie Mongeon, 7th grade, Blue Ridge Junior High
Every year, the Calendar Contest is open to all those in K-12. Participants must create a work of art that incorporates the contest’s theme. Over 60 Navajo County youth participated in this year’s contest, with cash prizes totaling $225. Entries were judged by a wide range of judges, including the Nexus Board of Directors, various Nexus coalition members, and other community members through avenues such as voting on Facebook. Contest winners and other entries will be featured in the annual 2020-21 back to school calendar.
As Vicky Solomon, NCDP Executive Director, explained, the goal of Nexus Coalition “is to help youth either stay drug free or become drug free. That’s our number one goal.” Nexus started the art contest for two primary reasons: 1) to help youth think about drugs and their consequences, and 2) help them use art as an avenue to practice expressing their feelings on important topics.
As Vicky points out, according to the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission 2018 Arizona Youth Survey for Navajo County, out of our county’s 12th grade students, 56.8% will have tried alcohol, 46.5% will have used marijuana, and 46.4% will have tried E-cigarettes. “Those are some pretty devastating facts and data, and that’s the reason we exist! It’s a great concern, and we want to educate parents, and try to help those kids.” This art contest is just one way Nexus seeks to raise awareness in our county’s youth.
The free calendars will be out in September, 2020. If you want to be a sponsor for next year’s calendar, please contact Wiley Acheson at wacheson@wmicentral.com.
Nexus welcomes participation in next year’s contest, which runs from February- May, 2021.
