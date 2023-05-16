WMAF, Winslow prison donation
In April, the White Mountain Autism Foundation received a donation of $14,188.34 from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Winslow. The check was presented by warden Ramil Aguilar at Meadows Day Treatment for Adults, 1621 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside, a regular beneficiary of the WMAF efforts, and is being held by volunteer Cara Roberts, Meadows employee Selena Ramirez and volunteer Michael Haaws.

 Courtesy of Sandy Stewart

A nonprofit is starting to get back on track with its mission of making life easier for those in the White Mountains who need assistance.

Founded in 2008, the White Mountain Autism Foundation was established to benefit specifically those living with autism.

