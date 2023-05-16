A local nonprofit is starting to get back on track with their mission to help make life easier for everyone to enjoy in the White Mountains.
Founded in 2008, the White Mountain Autism Foundation was first established to benefit specifically those living with autism.
Over the years, group’s reach expanded and now provides resources and organizing event for anyone in the community with any kind of special need or disability.
Sandy Stewart, president of the WMAF board, said that even today there are still misconceptions about special-needs people, and WMAF is "doing all that we can to fix that.
“People with special needs are a big part of this community, so we (provide) them with opportunities to engage with the same activities as the rest of us, but with less challenges.”
Despite ongoing efforts in the area to become more compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Stewart said many still require activities and spaces that are “not as hectic or noisy.
“People think it’s just about putting ramps and railings everywhere, but really, it’s about creating an environment that can be both engaging and safe,” Stewart said.
“We make sure that these people have a chance to engage at the pace they are comfortable with, in a way that accommodates their specific needs.”
Stewart previously worked as director of Jefferson Academy of Advanced Learning in Show Low before the school’s closure in 2016.
He said the experience helped him gain “a natural love for working with these folks” and an understanding of the specific things they would need to enjoy life in the White Mountains.
“The common issue for us, as is with most nonprofit organizations up here, is that many people don’t know what we do or what we’re about,” Stewart said.
To remedy that, WMAF has begun working with local school districts to find children with special needs and connect with their parents.
“That can go a long way in bringing kids into the fold, but there are way more adults with special needs living in the community than most realize,” said Stewart.
WMAF does most of its work through local fundraisers, which came to an abrupt stop at the beginning of the pandemic.
Stweart says the foundation has been “trying to scrape by” since then, but has managed to keep a few of their mainstay events going, with some help from other organizations and a few generous donors.
The foundation’s Halloween trunk-or-treat and annual disc golf tournament both saw large turnouts in 2021-22, and Stewart was especially proud to see the Troy Gillespie Fishing Jamboree weather the COVID storm.
The nonprofit hosts an annual fishing-focused gathering at Lazy Oaks Resort in Lakeside, which allows people with disabilities and their families access to a small inlet of Rainbow Lake.
WMAF partners with Arizona Game and Fish Department to close off a section of the inlet with a net to allow for easier fishing and more catches.
“We’re very fortunate to work with other organizations all across the White Mountains,” said Stewart. “They’ve been a big help as far as sponsoring events and helping to pool resources to benefit these people.”
The foundation also received nearly $15,000 from the Arizona State Prison Complex in Winslow, which goes to “providing both kids and adults with experiences they can’t get anywhere else on the Mountain,” according to Stewart.
“Donations like that enable us to do what we do and reach as many people as possible,” he said.
“Mountain life often means making do with less or having lighter access to certain resources. We’re trying to do our best to ensure our special needs population doesn’t have to.”
For more information or to learn about upcoming events and fundraisers, visit whitemountainautismfoundation.com or call (928) 240-1214.
