Northland Pioneer College (NPC) has been named among the Southwest’s finest for overall website and microsite design for community and technical colleges, by the National Council of Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR), in District 6. The district covers Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of Palau, Republic of the Marshall Islands and Territory of Guam.
NPC earned a gold (first place) 2019 Medallion Award for its future student microsite at www.npc.edu/future-students and a silver (second place) Medallion Award for the college’s entire website at www.npc.edu.
NCMPR is the only organization of its kind that exclusively represents marketing and public relations professionals at community and technical colleges throughout the United States. The Medallion district awards recognize excellence in design and communication on a regional basis at community and technical colleges.
“We launched our new npc.edu website in January 2019, and are honored that we have been recognized for our hard work,” said Ann Hess, NPC’s director of marketing and public relations. “The design of the new website represents a college-wide commitment to NPC’s online presence and making information clear and easily accessible to perspective students and the public.”
NPC was honored at the NCMPR fall district six conference Sept. 25-27, in Park City, Utah. A full list of NCMPR’s Medallion Award winners can be found at www.ncmpr.org/medallion-awards.
Northland Pioneer College serves the residents of Navajo and Apache counties through four regional campuses and five centers with a variety of educational options for academic, career and technical and personal enrichment. NPC supports each student’s educational goals through affordable tuition, small class sizes and caring, professional instructors. For more information about NPC programs and services, visit www.npc.edu or call 800-266-7845.
