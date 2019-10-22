SHOW LOW — The Show Low animal shelter, operated by Pet Allies, is bursting its seams with puppies, dogs, cats and kittens at its current location. Sutherland Construction will break ground at the new shelter site at 1321 N. 16th St. (right down the road from existing shelter) as soon as Planning and Zoning receive approved architectural drawings.
With a target completion date of summer 2020, the new kennels will provide the dogs with indoor/outdoor facilities, and there will be an enriched environment for the kitties. The Pet Allies clinic, now located at White Mountain Rd. and Fawnbrook will eventually move to the new shelter as well, with a specially designed surgical suite.
Pet Allies, established in 1996, is a “no kill” rescue with a 96% “save” rate; operates the animal shelter for the city of Show Low; Pet Allies spay/neuter clinic and the Barkin’ Basement thrift shop. By networking with local animal control officers, other high-kill shelters, rescue groups and community members they place approximately 1200 animals annually. Their goal is to eliminate pet overpopulation through non-lethal means by offering educational and adoption programs, plus discounted spay/neuter and wellness services (5000 pets seen at clinic in 2018).
Visit PetAlliesAZ.org or on Facebook for more information and updates on shelter construction and other events.
Pet Allies operates a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low, a low cost spay/neuter clinic, a pet food pantry, and funds these services with donations from generous members of the public, local business support, grants, and income from the Barkin’ Basement Thrift Store. The clinic (928-532-1602) and thrift store (928-537-1603) are located at 4050 S White Mountain Road in Show Low and the shelter (928-537-8009) is located at 1181 E Thornton Road in Show Low. The new consolidated location will be 1321 N 16th Street in Show Low. Currently administrative offices are at the 16th Street location.
