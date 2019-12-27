DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA — American Quilter’s Society, the largest quilting membership organization in the world, announces that Cindy Seitz-Krug, of Overgaard, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Oh Be Joyful!, at AQS QuiltWeek — Daytona Beach, Florida.
AQS QuiltWeek — Daytona Beach features 422 quilts from around the world. The high point of the show recognizes the artistry of today’s quilt-makers as hundreds of quilters in the AQS Quilt Contest compete for $54,000 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 35 states and 13 countries.
See all the contest quilts, as well as hundreds of special exhibit quilts on display. Admission to AQS QuiltWeek can be purchased at the Ocean Center and includes access to all special exhibitions and the Merchant Mall. Hours are Wednesday, Feb. 26, through Friday, Feb. 28, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets and additional information can be found at quiltweek.com or by calling 1-270-898-7903. This event is open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.