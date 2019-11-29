In just one week, Pinetop Lakeside Senior Center is participating in #GivingTuesday, a global day dedicated to giving.
#GivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
This helps kick off the holiday giving season and inspires people to give back in impactful ways to the nonprofits and causes they support.
We've partnered with GIVE65, a program of the Home Instead Senior Care Foundation® and the first crowd-fundraising platform exclusively
devoted to helping nonprofits raise money online for programs and services that create hope for seniors.
And, in the spirit of giving, $50,000 raised on GIVE65.org will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000 per organization. We have the potential to double our fundraising efforts up to $5,000!
The funds raised on GIVE65 will help our organization provide transportation for area seniors to gain access to our program.
Giving starts at 12 a.m. Mountain Time Tuesday, Dec. 3, at https://www.give65.org/getseniorsmobile and it concludes at 12 a.m. Mountain Time Wednesday, Dec. 4.
You can also learn more about our fundraising efforts and how your gift will make a difference in the lives of seniors in our community on our GIVE65 giving page.
We encourage you to give as early as possible so we have a chance to receive up to $5,000 in matching funds.
By partnering with GIVE65, we have the opportunity to make an even greater impact in the lives of seniors and their families. Thank you for your support!
