The Petrified Forest National Park is currently in the process of a phased reopening due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, NPC Friends and Family’s Pedal the Petrified 2020 “in-person” ride has been cancelled and will now be held virtually. Pedal the Petrified 2020 — The Virtual Tour, will kick off Aug. 15 and runs through Sept. 19 with 100% of the funds raised will help support NPC student scholarships.
The choice is yours. You choose the date of your ride, the location, the distance and who rides with you. If you are self-isolating, ride your indoor bike. It’s up to you.
This ride raises need-based scholarship dollars for the students at Northland Pioneer College the only comprehensive community college serving all of Navajo and Apache counties in northeastern Arizona.
“I am very sorry to announce that we have had to cancel the Pedal the Petrified 2020 in-person ride,” said NPC Friends and Family Executive Director, Betsyann Wilson. “However, the current pandemic has made the need for student support in our service area even greater and the ‘Virtual Tour’ gives everyone and anyone a chance to not only participate in changing the lives of needy students but also gives participants an opportunity to have a little fun, get a little exercise and share their experience virtually with others,” she said.
All participants will receive an official “Pedal the Petrified 2020 – The Virtual Tour” tee shirt to show off their virtual adventure and are encouraged to participate in a broadcast series of the event on NPC’s social media channels.
Register for the ride and find more information at www.npc.edu/pedal4scholarships or contact NPC Friends and Family Executive Director, Betsyann Wilson, at 800-266-7845, ext. 6245, or email betsy.wilson@npc.edu.
