SHOW LOW — Pet Allies is one of the more than 700 nonprofit organizations expected to participate in Arizona Gives Day, an online fundraising initiative Tuesday, April 7. Presented by FirstBank, Arizona Gives Day will bring together Arizonans from across the state to raise awareness and financial support for nonprofit organizations statewide.
Arizonans are encouraged to help make a difference by investing in the nonprofit of their choice.
“Pet Allies is asking to participate in this year’s Arizona Gives Day, in support of positively changing the direction of an animal’s life. Together, we can alter lives by reducing pet over-population through affordable spay and neuter surgeries and by keeping animals safe, fed and sheltered as they await their forever homes,” said RJ Owens, executive director.
“Since the inaugural event in 2013, Arizona Gives Day has raised more than $17 million for Arizona nonprofits. Arizonans continue to show their commitment and support to nonprofits through their giving. We are excited for the 2020 Arizona Gives Day and to further showcase the important work our nonprofits are doing in our communities,” said Jennifer Purcell, Vice President of Community Engagement of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.
The Arizona Gives Day early giving will begin March 17 and continues through the main Arizona Gives Day, April 7. Participating organizations will have the chance to win a portion of a $184,500 prize pool including most dollars raised and power hours to name a few.
To support Pet Allies go to https://www.azgives.org/petallies and donate or create your own personal fundraising page to help them reach their fundraising goal of $8,000. All Arizona Gives Day donations will go directly to furnish professional, affordable spay/neuter programs and to place pets in caring homes.
About Pet Allies
The Pet Allies mission is to provide non-lethal solutions to pet over-population through low-cost spay/neuter services and by placing pets in caring homes. For more information about the organization, visit www.PetAlliesAZ.org or contact RJ Owens at rjowens@petalliesaz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.