PINETOP-LAKESIDE — If you are looking for something different for your student this year, Pinetop Primary Microschool, a division of Prenda, is scheduled to start August 3.
We are a tuition-free k-2 school that meets in the home of a teacher with eight years of experience. Students learn the state standards, receive individualized instruction, and play on an acre of national forest. Space is extremely limited. Please call or text Mrs. Artus at 928-205-2796 for tours and information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.