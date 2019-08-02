EAGAR — Quilter’s Haven quilt shop celebrated Independence Day by gifting Apache County veterans with 20 handmade quilts sewn by local volunteers. The custom quilts were given away based on a free raffle drawing held July 4.
According to Quilter’s Haven owner, Billye Wilda, the inspiration for the Apache County veteran quilt raffle was the nationally acclaimed “Quilts of Valor” project based out of Winterset, Iowa. Quilter’s Haven has been conducting the quilt raffle since 2015. According to Billye Wilda, “We love our vets. They deserve recognition and we are proud to support them.” Some interesting factoids regarding the Quilters’ Haven program include:
• There is no monetary cost for a veteran to enter the raffle
• Names not drawn this year will roll over into the next year
• Quilts are awarded to both male and female veterans
• Veterans who have been drawn for and gifted a quilt are not eligible for future drawings, and
• All veterans are encouraged to participate in the free quilt raffle by signing up at their local veterans’ organizations such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Quilter’s Haven.
Next year the Apache County veterans quilt raffle drawing will take place during the Round Valley Rodeo, where the winners will be announced in-between competitive events.
Both owners of Quilters’ Haven, Billye Wilda and Cathy Bawden, have embraced a strong commitment to give back to their communities in the White Mountains. In addition to the veteran quilt raffle, Quilters’ Haven also donates custom pet beds to the local animal shelter. The quilters also support one Apache County active military person and their unit for each calendar year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.