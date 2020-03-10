Rotary names Blue Ridge High School Students of the Month

LAKESIDE — White Mountain Rotary Club honored Gretchen Knox and Tyler Cox as students of the month for January and February at Blue Ridge High School.
Blue Ridge High School senior Gretchen Knox, 18, was selected as January student of the month because of her leadership on campus. She is president of Future Business Leaders of America club and vice-president of Track Club, vice president of 4-H club, a jujitsu instructor, and two-time Grand Champion market steer at Navajo County Fair. She is a member of National Honor Society, holds a black belt in Taekwondo, she is the first state qualifier at Arizona Interscholastic Association's high school girls state wrestling tournament from Blue Ridge, and a member of the basketball and track & field teams. She works at Wolf Mountain Therapeutic Ranch providing equestrian activities to special needs children; she is an instructor at a women’s self-defense class. She has received two congressional nominations to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. Her career goal is to be a photojournalist.
Her parents are David and Kimberly Knox. Her grandparents are Judy Valentine of Lakeside, Toni Wackerly of Cornville and Annette Knox of Columbus, Ohio. Her siblings are Grant, age 25 and Grace, 23. Her advice to younger students, “Get involved and meet new people.” She said two teachers, Rebecca Woods and Judy Peterson, taught her to be a productive, balanced and critical thinker.
February student of the month, Tyler Cox, a 18-year old senior, was selected by the Blue Ridge High School faculty and White Mountain Rotary Club for his community service and athletic achievement. He is a member of Track & Field and Football varsity teams. He was tight-end receiver honorable mention in the 3A East state conference. He holds the highest honor in Boy Scouts of America as an Eagle Scout; he is a senior patrol leader of BSA troop 7733. He is a volunteer for the High Mountain Half-Marathon.
His parents are Eric and Caroline Cox. His siblings are Ryan, 15, Lauren, 13, and Jared, 11. He says he hopes his legacy at Blue Ridge will be, “A good example to others.”
Rotary is a service club which supports Blue Ridge and Show Low High Schools by sponsoring scholarships, youth leadership programs, international youth exchange, and student of the month awards. The local club is part of Rotary International with more than a million members worldwide in 32,000 clubs in 190 countries. Visitors are invited to attend a monthly club meeting which are held on the first and third Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Pinetop-Lakeside Town Hall located at 325 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside.
