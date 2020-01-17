SNOWFLAKE — The Snowflake-Taylor Police Department has received grant funding in the amount of $12,676 from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
These grants fund $6,000 of overtime in relation to impaired driving, $4,000 of overtime relating to STEP (specialized traffic enforcement details) and an additional $2,676 towards the purchase of a new radar unit.
Specialized overtime details provide vigorous enforcement of aggressive driving, red light running, impaired driving, and other forms of risky behavior.
Last year the Snowflake-Taylor Police Department made 59 DUI arrests, 13 of which resulted in collisions with 5 involving injury. The department will also be enforcing “hands free” town codes which were recently passed by both Snowflake and Taylor town councils. These codes will be enforced and result in civil penalty until Jan. 1, 2021, at which point citations will be issued under ARS28-914.
Distracted driving is an escalating problem and the department hopes to provide safer driving conditions through enforcement.
With the aid of the GOHS STEP grant monies, STPD will also hold specialized traffic details targeted towards distracted driving.
Mandatory reporting holidays and special events include but are not limited to: Super Bowl Sunday, Valentine’s Day, President’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Spring Break, Easter, Cinco de Mayo, Prom Night, Memorial Day, Graduation Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving through New Year’s details.
You can follow Snowflake Taylor Police Department’s Facebook page for further information regarding upcoming enforcements as well as information regarding the new “hands- free” town codes.
