EAGAR — Sanders resident and US Marine Corps veteran Sherman “Bill” Hiscock is due to be inducted into the Military Rodeo Hall of Fame.
The induction will take place during a Class of 2021 induction ceremony scheduled for 1 p.m. on Sept. 11 at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.
The Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame will induct its 2021 class featuring six military rodeo legends, including Hiscock for stock contractor.
Hiscock did not come from rodeo country. He was born and raised in Livermore, Maine, and discovered his love for rodeo as a teen. He went on to join the USMC in 1954, and completed his 23-year career as an artillery cannoneer. During his service, Hiscock earned a Bronze Star and Vietnam Service Medal during his tour in Vietnam.
It was his time while stationed at Camp Pendleton that allowed him to shine in military rodeo. He won two titles in 1968, two in 1970, two in 1971, one in 1972 and one in 1984, making Hiscock the winningest cowboy in Camp Pendleton rodeo history.
Hiscock competed in many Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos and won his fair share of titles. Once he decided to retire, Hiscock began building a rough stock heard and opened a practice arena in Fallbrook, California, in 1975. It quickly became a military cowboys’ favorite for the honing of skills.
In 1988 Hiscock sold the facility, relocated to Sanders and took up ranching on the Navajo Nation.
“I am deeply honored and humbled to be selected with this class,” said Hiscock. “This group includes so many great people that made military rodeo such a success. I really appreciate what they’ve done for our sport.”
About Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame
The Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, founded in 2018, is a 501©(3) nonprofit charitable organization. The Hall of Fame’s mission is to honor significant achievements or contributions by individuals in the sport of military rodeo. Inductees must have been a member of the United States Armed Forces as active duty, retired, active or inactive reserve or National Guard component and competed in military rodeos; or civilians who have made significant contributions supporting military rodeos.
“We are proud to induct this outstanding class of military cowboys who have made such great contributions at the highest level in military rodeo,” said Steve Wood, president, Military Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame. “The Class of 2021 truly embodies what military rodeo is all about and we are excited to honor them during this special event.”
