The BR/UA 4-H Fab Lab is housed within the Blue Ridge Unified School District. This hybrid model combines a K-12, university, and community Fab Lab with 4-H after school programs and functions as the only STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Lab for 4-H programs nationwide.
In addition to programming for local/university students and community members, 4-H students are able to participate in projects at their home site then “Field trip” to the Fab Lab to participate in after school, weekend and summer programs.
4-H is a natural venue for and is the best delivery model for STEM and the Fab Lab concept and is an established national program with over seven million active members and 25 million alumni. It has the greatest potential to reach the largest number of students and communities. The 4-H program has a preexisting and well established state and national network of after school programs with a presence in nearly every school in the country.
4-H has STEM programs but they do not have a fully functioning Fab Lab. Our goal is to create a new service delivery model for the STEM/Fab Lab concept. A state/regional lab with a network of 4-H mini labs as feeder programs. Students from area, region and state 4-H programs will be able to use open source design platforms to work on projects at their home site then travel to the Fab Lab to complete them during after school, weekend, or summer programs. Youth experiences will vary based on age. The experiences will also be largely youth driven. This will allow us to expand the opportunities of a Fab Lab to every student in the state.
4-H programs nationally have been moving to expand their programming to include 21st century learning models by providing more STEM in their programs. Locally, our 4-H youth are being provided with excellent STEM Programming through the Fab Lab. As a result of this the Blue Ridge Junior High 4-H Physics and Engineering Club have been selected as a state winner in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM Competition. They have been selected as one of the top 100 teams nationally, out of more than 2000 entries and will move on to the next level with a chance to win $150,000. As the state winning team they have earned a prize of $15,000 in technology and classroom materials. The club is based out of the BR/UA 4-H Fab Lab which has provided the tools necessary to make their project successful. This club will be competing for an additional $10,000 in early March. The club will be producing a video demonstrating the work they have done. The winner will be determined based on popular vote. Please look for information to come. We thank you in advance for your vote and continued support!
We will be having an open house from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27. Please come and see not only what is happening in the Fab Lab, but also in other program areas across your Navajo County Cooperative Extension.
