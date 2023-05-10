The fifth annual White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck will feature the return of Moby, an oversized rubber duck mascot, and Toby, a former Pet Allies resident and cattle dog mix, who selects the winners for the raffles.
Courtesy of Lisa Jonas
Toby, the "duck plucking dog," waits patiently for his chance to pluck some ducks at the 2022 White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck, held June 18 at Pet Allies Animal Shelter in Show Low.
Pet Allies is offering White Mountain residents another opportunity to help some furry four-legged friends and the people who ensure they find good homes.
The Show Low based no-kill animal shelter is gearing up to host its annual fundraiser, which board member Anne Blankenship calls the “biggest event of our year, by far.
“This fundraiser basically supports the shelter for next year. This is really the only time we can organize and raise money,” Blankenship said.
“This event doesn’t just help pay for food and medication for the animals. It helps us with salary costs, shelter supplies and maintenance costs. It basically keeps us afloat.”
The fundraiser will be held starting at 10 a.m. on June 17 and will feature a raffle and a silent auction.
Participants can purchase raffle entries by “adopting” a rubber duck for $5 which can earn prizes of $500, $1,000 or $2,500.
The rubber ducks are then placed in a makeshift pond, waiting to be chosen by the duck-plucking dog, Toby.
The shelter’s webpage for the event went up at the beginning of May and already shows over 700 adopted ducks: a tenth of the shelter’s overall goal.
“We’re hoping to do 7,000 ducks this year,” Blankenship said. “We’ve received a lot of support from local businesses as far as sponsorships, for the prizes, so it’s enabled us to think a little bigger for our fifth year.”
As a result, and for the first time since its inception, the Rubber Duck Pluck will not be held at the shelter. Instead, it will be The House, a restaurant located at 1191 East Hall in Show Low.
Blankenship said the venue switch was “a fairly big change” for the shelter, but hopes the new location brings more attention to the event.
“These communities have always provided a good turnout and, especially these days, we need to do everything we can to make sure these animals are taken care of,” Blankenship said.
As with most organizations, Blankenship says Pet Allies has seen a large increase in the cost of pet food and supplies but noted that 2022 was “still a big year for us.”
The organization’s website notes that, despite funding issues, the shelter returned 132 animals to their owners and oversaw the adoption of almost 500 more.
Pet Allies states the shelter spends $18.36 per day to feed and shelter a homeless cat and dog, but Blankenship notes the Rubber Duck Pluck provides “a vital opportunity” for the shelter to offset those costs.
“There’s great value in coming together for a community event like this, especially for a cause we can all get behind,” Blankenship said.
“There are a lot of pet lovers on the Mountain, and we love to see them come out and support us.”
For more information about participating in the 2023 White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck, visit duckrace.com/showlow.
