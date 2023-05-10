Project Clean Sweep

The City of Show Low has been participating in Project Clean Sweep for 25 years. The program provides free waste disposal and trash pickup services to all Show Low residents.

 Courtesy of the City of Show Low

The City of Show Low is offering residents an opportunity to help make their city more fire-safe and attractive.

On April 28, Show Low held its annual MLK Day of Service. Volunteers were asked to perform light trash pickup and yardwork on city streets through Show Low.

Comments and questions are always welcome. Contact the reporter at jhernandez@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.